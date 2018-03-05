'Maisie is the face of change'
Video

Gilson Sly is a very proud father. His daughter Maisie stars in the Oscar winning film The Silent Child.

Speaking to the BBC after watching the ceremony on TV he said:

"I'm so proud of everything, my daughter is the face of change".

