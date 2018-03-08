Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Actress and director of documentary, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
Actress Susan Sarandon has revealed that the late Paul Newman once handed her part of his salary to top up her pay for a movie.
Speaking to BBC 5 live, the Oscar-winning actress said she was told that only the male stars on the film were being paid the same. Then Newman "stepped forward and said well I'll give you part of mine".
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-43332862/actress-and-director-of-documentary-bombshell-the-hedy-lamarr-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window