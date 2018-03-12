Sir Ken Dodd on the 'best day of his life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir Ken Dodd: Getting knighthood 'best day of my life'

The legendary comedian from Liverpool has died.

Speaking in December 2016, when he was knighted in the Queen's New Year's Honours, he called the achievement the "best day of my life".

  • 12 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Dodd leaves hospital after infection