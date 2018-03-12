Media player
Legendary comedian Sir Ken Dodd has died aged 90
The Liverpool entertainer had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.
Known for his variety performances, he was one of the most popular comedians of his time.
12 Mar 2018
