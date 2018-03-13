Rudimental play surprise gig on a truck
Pop group Rudimental surprised fans in the centre of London by playing a pop-up show on the back of a truck.

The group were driving from their stomping grounds in Hackney to Alexandra Palace, where they'll play one of their biggest ever gigs later this summer.

After performing to fans in Leicester Square, the group spoke to BBC Music reporter Mark Savage.

