Professor Stephen Hawking as The Guide Mark II
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The scientist is the voice of the latest version of the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Professor Stephen Hawking is the voice of the latest version of the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy in the current BBC Radio 4 series of the same name.

He made his appearance on 8 March, alongside Simon Jones as Arthur Dent, Geoff McGivern as Ford Prefect, Sandra Dickinson as Trillian and Samantha Beart as Random Dent.

  • 14 Mar 2018