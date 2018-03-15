Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Karen and Kevin Clifton on their relationship and their 2018 Tour
Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin and Karen Clifton have confirmed they have split.
They spoke to Chris Evans on his BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show to break the news.
The pair will continue to be professional partners and start their joint tour in May.
-
15 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-43412949/karen-and-kevin-clifton-on-their-relationship-and-their-2018-tourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window