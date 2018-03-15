Karen and Kevin: "Privately we are not together any more, but dance is the glue that holds us together"
Karen and Kevin Clifton on their relationship and their 2018 Tour

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin and Karen Clifton have confirmed they have split.

They spoke to Chris Evans on his BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show to break the news.

The pair will continue to be professional partners and start their joint tour in May.

