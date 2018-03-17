Media player
'It was like WW2 swept through our house'
This weekend sees the launch of Get Creative, a national festival of creativity.
Part of it is a series of workshops across the country helping people use writing to deal with difficult feelings.
A man whose father killed his mother is among three writers who tell how poetry has helped them cope.
17 Mar 2018
