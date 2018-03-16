Challenging male dominance in animation

Media player
The women bringing animated adventures to life
A record number of women were nominated at the recent British Animation Awards, but men still dominate the industry.
The BBC spoke to female animator Paloma Baeza about her hopes for equality.
16 Mar 2018
