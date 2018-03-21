Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Idles perform Well Done at SXSW in Austin.
Idles perform Well Done at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas at the BBC Introducing showcase.
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window