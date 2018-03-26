Media player
Celebrities and fashion must-haves
Orders for designer Zara Juricic's scarves rocketed after Harry Potter star Emma Watson was snapped in one.
Likewise Daniella Helayel became fashion royalty when the Duchess of Cambridge chose one of her dresses for her engagement announcement.
Here they describe how celebrity endorsements can be both a blessing and a curse.
Video journalist: Sophie Van Brugen
26 Mar 2018
