Viola player wins hearing loss case
Viola player wins landmark ruling over ruined hearing

A viola player who suffered a life-changing hearing injury at a rehearsal of Wagner's Die Walkure in 2012 has won a landmark High Court judgment against the Royal Opera House.

The case won by Chris Goldscheider introduces new legal requirements to the music industry.

  • 28 Mar 2018
