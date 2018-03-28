Viola player wins hearing loss case

Media player
Viola player wins landmark ruling over ruined hearing
A viola player who suffered a life-changing hearing injury at a rehearsal of Wagner's Die Walkure in 2012 has won a landmark High Court judgment against the Royal Opera House.
The case won by Chris Goldscheider introduces new legal requirements to the music industry.
28 Mar 2018
