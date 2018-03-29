Media player
Ken Bruce says goodbye to Lynn Bowles
Radio 2's travel presenter Lynn Bowles has always called Ken Bruce her radio husband. They are the perfect radio couple.
But after 18 glorious years of working together, Ken had to say goodbye to Lynn one last time
However, we couldn't let them say goodbye without hearing some of their best bits of banter from across the years first.
29 Mar 2018
