Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Three life lessons... from dancer Carlos Acosta
Here are three tips on life from Carlos Acosta, who went from an impoverished upbringing in Havana, Cuba to world-renowned ballet dancer.
Hear more from Carlos and other guests at the Oxford Literary Festival on BBC World Service.
-
29 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window