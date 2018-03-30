Media player
Lisa Stansfield: IVF doctor sang to me
Lisa Stansfield has told BBC Radio 5 live that the anaesthetist involved in her IVF treatment was a really big fan of her music.
The singer told Nihal Arthanayake that it made the whole experience very bizarre - especially when he starting singing.
-
30 Mar 2018
