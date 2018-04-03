Media player
Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending by the BBC Philharmonic and Nicola Benedetti.
A performance of The Lark Ascending by the BBC Philharmonic with violin soloist Nicola Benedetti, conducted by Alpesh Chauhan.
03 Apr 2018
