Chloe Zhao's The Rider reviewed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Rider: Film tells of cowboy whose rodeo days are over
The Rider is a portrait of a modern-day rodeo cowboy who faces the prospect of never being able to ride again after sustaining a serious head injury.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook finds out more.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
05 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-43643195/the-rider-film-tells-of-cowboy-whose-rodeo-days-are-overRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window