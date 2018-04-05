Chloe Zhao's The Rider reviewed
Video

The Rider: Film tells of cowboy whose rodeo days are over

The Rider is a portrait of a modern-day rodeo cowboy who faces the prospect of never being able to ride again after sustaining a serious head injury.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook finds out more.

