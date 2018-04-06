The stars making studying cool
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the 'Study Tubers': The YouTubers making studying cool

There's a new online phenomenon on the rise - and it's swapping looks for books. Meet the 'StudyTubers'.

Video Journalist Sophie van Brugen.

  • 06 Apr 2018
Go to next video: The maths teacher who became an online star