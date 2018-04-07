Some people think I’m really ‘Jonathan Pie’

Media player
Actor Tom Walker, who plays spoof reporter Jonathan Pie, has told BBC Radio 5 live that some people don't believe he is playing a character.
Speaking to Adrian Chiles, the actor explained how recent political events have enhanced his role.
07 Apr 2018
