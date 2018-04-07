What people think of Car Share finale

Media player
Peter Kay’s Car Share: What did people think of the final episode?
The finale of Peter Kay’s Car Share was shown last night at a charity screening at Blackpool Opera House.
It will be aired on BBC One in May.
This whole episode takes place on the day after the end of series 2.
Here's what the audience made of it – spoiler free.
07 Apr 2018
