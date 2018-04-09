Hamilton wins seven Olivier Awards
Olivier Awards 2018: Hamilton wins seven prizes

Hip hop musical Hamilton has swept the board, picking up seven awards from its 13 nominations.

It equals Matilda's 2012 record for the most Olivier Awards won by a musical.

The West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's show about US founding father Alexander Hamilton won, among others, best new musical and outstanding achievement in music.

