I "pushed away" my woman sexual attacker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tracy Emin on fighting back her sexual attacker

Artist Tracy Emin has said she was sexually harassed by a woman and "pushed away" her attacker.

She spoke to the Today programme about the issue as she unveiled her new artwork at London's St Pancras station.

  • 10 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Sexual exploitation 'still going on'