Women's Football
Video

Alex Beckett appears as Barney Lumsden in Twenty Twelve

Alex Beckett appeared in BBC Two's Twenty Twelve as Barney Lumsden.

The actor has died suddenly, aged 35, his agent said.

In this scene from 10 July 2012, the Perfect Curve brand consultancy agency have come up with a new campaign to market women’s football.

  • 12 Apr 2018