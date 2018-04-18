Dynamo: Don't be ashamed of having Crohn's
Magician Dynamo has described his battle with Crohn's disease, in his first TV interview since being diagnosed.

Dynamo, whose real name is Steven Frayne, posted a video on social media in March 2018 explaining how he became "really sick" in 2017.

