Church bells chime Avicii tribute
A church in Utrecht, in the Netherlands, has played a tribute to dance music artist, Avicii, who died on Friday.

Carillonneur Malgosia Fiebig performed three of his biggest hits, Wake Me up, Hey Brother and Without You in Utrecht's famous Dom Tower, the morning after his death.

  • 21 Apr 2018
