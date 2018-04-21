Fans gather in Stockholm to remember Avicii

Media player
Avicii: Fans gather in Stockholm to remember superstar DJ
Thousands have gathered in Stockholm's Sergels Torg plaza to remember Swedish DJ Avicii, who died on Friday.
Avicii's club anthems include Wake Me Up, Hey Brother, and recently, Lonely Together with Rita Ora.
