Dvořák: Rondo in G minor, Op 94 (excerpt) (2017)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays Dvorak's Rondo in G minor, Op 94 (excerpt) (2017)

The young star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason performs Dvořák's entertaining Rondo with Chineke!, conducted by Kevin John Edusei.

  • 25 Apr 2018