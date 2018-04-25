Rose McGowan: 'Weinstein tried to text me'
US actress Rose McGowan: Weinstein tried to text me

US actress Rose McGowan tells the BBC Victoria Derbyshire show that Harvey Weinstein has tried to contact her since she went public with her allegations that he raped her.

She said she had received, "texts, things like that," adding, "I've got no idea how he got my number".

Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

