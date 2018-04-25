Media player
US actress Rose McGowan: Weinstein tried to text me
US actress Rose McGowan tells the BBC Victoria Derbyshire show that Harvey Weinstein has tried to contact her since she went public with her allegations that he raped her.
She said she had received, "texts, things like that," adding, "I've got no idea how he got my number".
Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.
25 Apr 2018
