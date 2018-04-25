Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Years & Years perform a stripped back version of King
Years & Years perform a stripped back version of King on Sounds Like Friday Night.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-43897365/years-years-perform-a-stripped-back-version-of-kingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window