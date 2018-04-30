The play with weighty issues
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A Gym Thing: The play with weighty issues

'I went from gym novice to gym bunny' says actor Tom Vallen, star and writer of A Gym Thing.

The new play charts one man's obsessive compulsive muscle dysmorphia, which is otherwise known as bigorexia.

A Gym Thing is playing at The Pleasance Theatre, London from 30 April to 13 May.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger

  • 30 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'Wrestling helped my anger issues'