Finding forgotten film treasure
BFI finds movie gold of silent era star Louise Brooks

The footage had been sitting on a shelf for almost 60 years at the British Film Institute.

But one eagle-eyed archivist realised that clips at the start of an old movie reel were long-forgotten images of silent era star Louise Brooks.

And, as entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson discovers, that wasn't the only film find at the BFI National Archive in Berkhamsted.

  • 27 Apr 2018
