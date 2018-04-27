Abba's Bjorn hinting at new material
Video

Bjorn Ulvaeus hints there could be new ABBA material in a recent BBC interview

In a recent BBC interview about Abba's new "virtual reality" tour, Bjorn Ulvaeus hinted that there may be new material from the band.

  • 27 Apr 2018
