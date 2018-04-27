Turner Prize winner: 60 Minutes Silence

Media player
60 Minutes Silence was Gillian Wearing's Turner Prize winning film
Gillian Wearing's Turner Prize-winning film 60 Minute Silence, created in 1996.
27 Apr 2018
