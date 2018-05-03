Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Classical musicians feel the pinch
Nearly half of the UK's classical musicians don't earn enough to live on, says the Musicians' Union.
Lizo Mzimba spoke to some young players to find out how they make ends meet.
-
03 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window