Chris Evans' message to listeners

Chris Evans' message to Radio 2 listeners after mum's death
Chris Evans has told listeners of his Radio 2 breakfast show that he'll be back at his desk tomorrow following his mother's death.
In a message read by Vassos Alexander, he said: "It's all ok. Mum needed to be at peace."
03 May 2018
