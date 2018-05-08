Saints and sinners at Met Gala

Media player
Met Gala: Saints and sinners attend fashion benefit
Catholicism was the inspiration behind this year's Met Gala in New York, the annual benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
Celebrities hit the red carpet sporting papal-inspired gowns, crosses and, in singer Katy Perry's case, oversized angel wings.
08 May 2018
