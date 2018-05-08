Why Childish Gambino video has people talking
Childish Gambino's new music video has sparked debate

Childish Gambino has released a music video for his single 'This is America'.

The video is a social commentary on current issues, including police violence, racism and gun crime.

Music journalist Natty Kasambala talks through the surprise video which premiered on Saturday Night Live.

Produced by: Emily Wolstencroft and Jayde Pearson

