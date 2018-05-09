Rock star Serj Tankian hails Armenia change
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rock star Serj Tankian on Armenia's 'unique revolution'

Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition MP who led weeks of protests, has become Armenia's new prime minister.

Armenian-American rock star Serj Tankian has hailed the peaceful revolt and celebrated with Mr Pashinyan.

  • 09 May 2018
Go to next video: Protesters dance in Armenia's capital