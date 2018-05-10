Stars celebrate Helen Mirren's career

Media player
Stars celebrate Dame Helen Mirren's career
Dame Helen Mirren was recently honoured at a prestigious Film Society of Lincoln Center Chaplin Award Gala in New York.
Many of her former acting colleagues were there to pay tribute.
Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
10 May 2018
