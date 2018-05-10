Stars celebrate Helen Mirren's career
Video

Stars celebrate Dame Helen Mirren's career

Dame Helen Mirren was recently honoured at a prestigious Film Society of Lincoln Center Chaplin Award Gala in New York.

Many of her former acting colleagues were there to pay tribute.

Tom Brook reports.

  • 10 May 2018
