Weinstein accusers 'not telling truth', lawyer claims
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer has told BBC Radio 5 live he believes the allegations against the former film producer are "legally defective or factually not supported".
In his first broadcast interview in the UK, Benjamin Brafman accused "some of the more vocal critics of Harvey Weinstein" of "just not telling the truth".
Mr Brafman feared Mr Weinstein - now "lonely and angry" - would be unable "to get a fair trial".
10 May 2018
