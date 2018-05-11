Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Young Musician 2018: Lauren Zhang performs in the keyboard final
Lauren Zhang's performance in the BBC Young Musician 2018 Keyboard Final.
This video includes music by Scarlatti, Kapustin and Rachmaninov.
11 May 2018
