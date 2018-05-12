Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Naomi Campbell: 'Princess Diana would have loved Meghan Markle'
Supermodel Naomi Campbell says the US actress's marriage to Prince Harry will "show the world about race".
She added that Princess Diana would have loved Meghan Markle.
-
12 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-44093340/naomi-campbell-princess-diana-would-have-loved-meghan-markleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window