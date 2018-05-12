'Diana would have loved Meghan'
Naomi Campbell: 'Princess Diana would have loved Meghan Markle'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell says the US actress's marriage to Prince Harry will "show the world about race".

She added that Princess Diana would have loved Meghan Markle.

  • 12 May 2018
