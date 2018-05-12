Actresses march for equality at Cannes

Media player
Cannes 2018: Actresses in red carpet march for equality
Eighty-two women, including the actress Cate Blanchett, have taken part in a symbolic protest at the Cannes film festival.
They are calling for women to have a greater voice in the film industry.
Eighty-two represents the number of films with female directors in the main competition's 71-year history.
12 May 2018
