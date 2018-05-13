Media player
Baftas: Small screen stars on red carpet
This is how British television's famous faces made an entrance ahead of this year's Bafta TV Awards.
The trophies were handed out at a ceremony hosted by Sue Perkins at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
13 May 2018
