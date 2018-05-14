Netta returns home after Eurovision win
Eurovision 2018: Netta returns to Israel after win

Eurovision song contest winner Netta Barzilai was met by crowds of fans after landing at Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv.

She won the 2018 competition with her song 'Toy'.

  • 14 May 2018
