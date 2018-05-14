Netta returns home after Eurovision win

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eurovision 2018: Netta returns to Israel after win
Eurovision song contest winner Netta Barzilai was met by crowds of fans after landing at Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv.
She won the 2018 competition with her song 'Toy'.
14 May 2018
