Spike Lee condemns Trump over Charlottesville
Director Spike Lee condemns Trump over Charlottesville

The US director criticised Donald Trump for not denouncing last year's far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia at which a female counter-protester died.

Spike Lee is at Cannes with BlacKkKlansman, the true story of a black detective who infiltrated the KKK.

  • 15 May 2018
