Film Arctic focuses on human isolation
Arctic is a tale of survival involving a stranded man trapped in snowy terrain.

Starring Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, the film has little dialogue and almost plays as a silent movie.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 17 May 2018
