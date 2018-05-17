Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Film Arctic focuses on human isolation
Arctic is a tale of survival involving a stranded man trapped in snowy terrain.
Starring Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, the film has little dialogue and almost plays as a silent movie.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
17 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window