Spike Lee on art, society and Trump
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spike Lee on BlacKkKlansman, society and Trump

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman is the true story of a black detective who infiltrated the KKK.

The director told the BBC's Will Gompertz that this film was a wake-up call for today's society.

  • 16 May 2018
Go to next video: Spike Lee condemns Trump over Charlottesville