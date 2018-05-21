Media player
Jameela Jamil on equal pay, #MeToo and body image
Jameela Jamil has told BBC Radio 5 live that she "likes to ask" what her male colleagues are being paid.
The British star of US sitcom The Good Place now lives in Los Angeles.
She also said the #MeToo movement had made men "afraid of women" for the first time, and discussed her Instagram campaign around body image, called I Weigh.
21 May 2018
