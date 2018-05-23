Media player
Philip Roth: A life in literature
One of the great American authors, Philip Roth, has died aged 85.
The Pulitzer, National Book Award and Man Booker International Prize-winning novelist's work drew its inspiration from Jewish family life, sex and American ideals.
His works included American Pastoral, I Married a Communist and Portnoy's Complaint.
23 May 2018
